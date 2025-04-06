Police arrest three suspected notorious kidnappers in Otukpo — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police Command in Benue have confirmed the detention of three notorious kidnap suspects in Ogoli-Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Sunday. Anene said security agencies were carrying out operation in the area when the…

Source: Guardian Newspaper

