Police arrest three suspected notorious kidnappers in Otukpo — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

44 mins ago
The Police Command in Benue have confirmed the detention of three notorious kidnap suspects in Ogoli-Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government Area of the state. The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Sunday. Anene said security agencies were carrying out operation in the area when the…
4 hours ago
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command thwarted a robbery attempt at Royal Court Estate in Jahi II, Abuja, in the early hours of Wednesday. The operation also led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of firearms, stolen vehicles, and electronic gadgets. According to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper