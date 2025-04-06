Revisiting gethsemane — Sunday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The yearly spiritual journey that concludes the period of Lent can never diminish its eternal impact in the preparation for the ultimate sacrifice at Calvary. The word that became flesh and lived among us was the main celebration of Christmas — the incarnation. John goes on to testify, “we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth,” (John 1:14).

The life of Christ on earth was God walking among men, heaven sharing the terrains and seasons of humanity. So much wisdom and love and power broke into human experience. Even those who, as one point, had been sent to arrest Him were spellbound by the depth of His teaching and returned saying: “No one ever spoke like this man!” (John 7:46). Twisted lives were set right and given a purpose for living. From the widow of Nain, to Mary Magdalene, to the woman with the issue of blood for 12 years, to the woman caught in adultery, to…