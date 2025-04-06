Senate Republicans move forward with Trump tax cuts — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

US senators on Saturday approved a budget blueprint unlocking trillions of dollars for sweeping tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump, despite bitter infighting among the majority Republicans over the savings that will be needed to fund them.

Working deep into the night, lawmakers voted 51-48, mostly along party lines, to approve the resolution, with two prominent Republicans opposing the measure.

It now moves to the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold a slim majority, and where hard-liners and fiscal hawks have criticized the Senate version.

The Senate vote came at a time when Trump’s sweeping tariffs imposed on dozens of trading partners sent global stocks plummeting, with Democrats arguing that now is not the time to be entertaining significantly reduced government spending.

“President Trump’s tariff tax is one of the dumbest things he has ever done as president, and that’s saying something,”…