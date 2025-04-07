A computer-based solution for examination malpractices? — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Quality education is manifest in innovation and critical thinking that results in development. In Nigeria, where exam malpractice thrives, a myopic mindset reigns, corruption ravages several aspects of national life, examination cheats and their enablers have continued to have a field day. The federal government’s revelation of a 2027 target for transitioning its examination system to 100 per cent Computer-Based Test (CBT) is instructive. IYABO LAWAL explores the path that the government is bent on taking as well as its pros and cons.

In 2015, the erstwhile registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde said: “I foresee a JAMB that will conduct the Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination within five days. I see a JAMB that will conduct a 100 per cent hitch-free and malpractice-free examination. I see a world-acclaimed JAMB in a few years to come.”

The CBT was introduced by JAMB in 2012 and…