Afenifere urges NSA to work with governor to tackle insecurity — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The pan-Yoruba political organisation, Afenifere, on Monday called on the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to collaborate with state governors to confront security challenges plaguing the country.

Afenifere also called on the Federal Government and security agencies to redesign the security architecture so that those in charge of security would identify the causes of insecurity and deal with them decisively.

These were part of the resolutions at the end of its caucus meeting in the Akure home of the Leader, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

The communiqué was made available to journalists in Ibadan by Jare Ajayi, who is the National Publicity Secretary.

According to Ajayi, Pa Fasoranti asked Basorun Seinde Arogbofa to preside over the meeting.

The meeting reiterated Afenifere’s conviction that at this juncture, restructuring is the most potent instrument to tackle the socio-political and economic challenges…