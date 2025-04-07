Bandits kill four, abduct 45 in Katsina LGA — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Suspected bandits have killed four persons and abducted at least 45 persons at Maikuma village, in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident which occurred on Sunday night, happened when bandits wielding automatic weapons and riding on motorcycles, attacked the community in their numbers.

The bandits were said to have operated for hours, moving from house to house, before retreating into the forest with their victims.

A spokesperson for the police command in the state, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, did not immediately respond to inquiry on the incident.

But the Executive Chairman of the council, Basiru Musa, confirmed the incident.

“The bandits came in their numbers. The were up to 100 or more. Their intension waa to kill and abduct as many persons as possible,” Musa said.

“They killed four persons and abducted about 43 persons. But some are saying the number of those abducted is 45 or more.

READ ALSO: Africa…