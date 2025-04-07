CNG attracts $491m investment in one year – Presidency | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Presidency announced on Monday that the Automobile Compressed Natural Gas (AutoCNG) initiative has attracted over $491 million in investments over the past year.

The Programme Director/CEO of the Presidential CNG Initiative, Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this during a “Meet the Press” briefing held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oluwagbemi said the initiative has created over 9,000 direct and 75,000 indirect jobs.

According to him, “Nigeria’s conversion capacity of vehicles from pure petrol and diesel to Bifuel vehicles was raised by almost 3,000 percent with more than 200 new conversion centers established, from just mere seven that existed in Nigeria when the program started, by the private sector – while directly employing over 3,000 new technicians occasioned by the launch of the Conversion Incentive Program.”

Oluwagbemi added that some of the recent negative occurrences involving CNG vehicles,…