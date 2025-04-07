Conference to explore AI’s role in Africa’s $180b digital economy — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

AFRICAN Digital Economy & Inclusivity Conference (AFDEIC 2025) will be held in Abuja, Nigeria, in August. According to the organisers, the event is expected to bring together government officials, policymakers, business leaders, tech innovators, academics, and development partners to discuss Africa’s digital economy and the role of artificial intelligence in fostering inclusive growth.

They said in a statement yesterday that the conference, themed: “AI and Africa’s Digital Economy: Leaving No One Behind”, would focus on financial inclusion, digital infrastructure expansion, AI adoption, data governance, and cybersecurity.

They added that discussions would explore strategies to bridge Africa’s digital divide, strengthen fintech ecosystems, and drive broadband expansion amid the projection that the digital economy would contribute $180 billion to Africa’s GDP by 2025 and exceed $712 billion by 2050.

Despite rapid…