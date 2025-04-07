DAWN Commission urges S’West farmers to participate in N800b livestock business — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission has reiterated the need for farmers in the Southwest region to actively participate in the N800b livestock business in the region.

The Director-General of the commission, Dr. Seye Oyeleye, disclosed that plans were in top gears to ensure that farmers in the region are actively involved in the livestock business.

Oyeleye stated this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between DAWN Commission and Ara, a community in Egbedore Local Council, Osun State. The MoU is meant to engender development in various critical sectors in the town.

The community signed the MoU under the platform of the Ara Growth and Development Foundation (AGDF). The MoU is to implement the Community-Led Development Toolkit (COLDET) project, marking a significant milestone in grassroots development initiatives in the region.

The COLDET project aims to revolutionise…