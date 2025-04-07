EU Commission to discuss sanctions against Russia, Belarus — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The European Commission is to discuss with the European Union (EU) member states and its international partners the level of the implementation of sanctions against Russia and Belarus on April 8.

“Tomorrow, April 8, Commissioner for Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union, Maria Luis Albuquerque, will chair the seventh meeting of the High-Level Group on Union Restrictive Measures (sanctions).

“These meetings assess the EU’s ongoing efforts to ensure that the unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus achieved their objectives.’’

The commission said in a statement on Monday.

In the morning, high-level representatives of the EU member states are expected to discuss the coordination of implementing the sanctions, as well as their further enforcement with regard to the latest geopolitical developments.

The fifth Sanctions Coordinators Forum with the participation of EU’s international…