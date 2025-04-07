Falana asks security agencies to arrest culprits of Benue, Plateau killings — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has asked the Federal Government to fish out the culprits involved in the sporadic attacks and barbaric killing of innocent people in Benue and Plateau states and other states of the federation.

He said the Federal Government owes the Nigerian people a duty to fish out the culprits involved in the sporadic attacks and barbaric killing of innocent people.

Falana who is the Chairman of the group, Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) in his reaction yesterday said that the government should act likewise in Edo State to investigate and arrest the suspect of the killings.

He said the security forces speedily arrested the 14 suspects who were alleged to have brutally murdered 16 citizens at Uromi in Edo State.

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, travelled to Kano, where he held a meeting with the Kano State Governor, Mr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Falana said that the…