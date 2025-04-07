Heritage Bank depositors send SOS to Tinubu over delayed payments | The Guardian Nigeria News

Depositors of N5m and above in the revoked Heritage Bank have sent a save-our-souls plea to President Bola Tinubu to prevail on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide immediate bailout funds to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) to ensure the swift and full reimbursement of all depositors affected by the liquidation of the bank.

Spokesperson for the depositors, Ibrahim Elisha, told reporters that it was glaringly evident that the NDIC lacks the capability to execute this crucial task, even after the full liquidation of the defunct bank’s assets, noting that their recent official statement further confirms this reality, seemingly prompted by media reports that exposed the dire situation.

The depositors noted that 10 months have passed since the liquidation, yet depositors continue to face uncertainty, vain promises, and a glaring lack of financial resolution. According to them, the NDIC has now openly…