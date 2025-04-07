How developers are reviving off-plan sales — Property — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In a renewed effort towards reviving a once-thriving investors’ delight known as off-plan sales, private developers have introduced new strategies to woo off-takers and first-time home buyers by shopping for additional funding and ensuring infrastructure investments in schemes, reports VICTOR GBONEGUN.

Despite reeling under critical socio-economic challenges, housing developers are becoming increasingly innovative in reviving the once-thriving off-plan scheme to attract investors in the city centres.

Off-plan real estate refers to buying property at the design or construction phase before it is fully completed. The scheme allows property buyers to secure homes at current prices, avoiding the inevitable price adjustment caused by inflation, rising material costs, and market demand.

The property model offers flexible payment plans designed according to subscribers’ financial capacity and preferences, including post-handover…