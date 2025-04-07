Luis Enrique’s revolution leaves PSG stronger without the superstars — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

For a long time Paris Saint-Germain were a collection of superstars, but now under Luis Enrique they are a team with a clear identity and appear stronger as a result of the job done by their Spanish coach.

Having just clinched the Ligue 1 title, they move on to a Champions League quarter-final against Aston Villa in buoyant mood as they target winning that competition for the first time.

The Qatar-backed outfit won a French league and cup double and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, in Luis Enrique’s first campaign, with Kylian Mbappe scoring 44 goals.

Mbappe’s prolific tally was all the more remarkable because he was left out of the team at times in the second half of the season after it became clear he would depart for Real Madrid.

Yet while many wondered how PSG could overcome losing their talisman, Luis Enrique continued to insist the future would be brighter.

“All I know is that if everything…