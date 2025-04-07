Police disperse protesters with teargas in Abuja — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday dispersed protesters with teargas canisters in Maitama area of Abuja. The protesters, who had gathered peacefully to express their grievances over hardship in the country, were thrown into disarray as the teargas canisters sent many scampering for safety. The protest, which is part of a nationwide demonstration…

5 mins ago

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians, especially women to speak up and seek appropriate help whenever they have medical challenges. This is as she donated N1 billion to the National Cancer Fund to aid in the fight against the menace of cervical cancer in Nigeria. Mrs Tinubu spoke when he received…