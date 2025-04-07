Police on alert over planned protest in Abuja — Saturday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on the Nigerian judiciary to remain steadfast in upholding justice and resisting external pressures that threaten its independence. Speaking at the Body of Benchers maiden Annual Lecture and Public Presentation of the Body of Benchers Law Report, on Wednesday Shettima emphasized that the judiciary is a crucial pillar of…

Worried by the growing number of children under detention in correctional facilities across Nigeria, the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said that the government is working to tackle the challenge. The minister stated this at a meeting with correctional sector stakeholders on the official ‘Launch Report on the National Assessment of the Situation of…

