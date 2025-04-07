We are still in front, Ramsey Nouah says lover boy era not over — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Singer-songwriter Sute Iwar has long been a pioneer in Nigeria’s alternative scene. With a unique fusion of Hip Hop, Soul, Funk and R&B, his latest compilation release, The Gift, marks a reintroduction of his craft—a musical remedy for the everyday struggles of Nigerian youth. Sute Iwar has cut his teeth in the Nigerian alternative scene…

Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal, has said she is “holier and more impactful” than gospel singer Tope Alabi, after the singer refused to perform at a surprise birthday party organised in her honour. The drama started on Friday, April 4, 2025, when Lizzy’s fans, in collaboration with her husband, Lateef Lawal,…