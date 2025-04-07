Whoever raised Nancy Isime did a fantastic job, says Rita Dominic — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nollywood actress and producer, Rita Dominic, has showered praise on her colleague, Nancy Isime, for her character and values, saying the people who raised her did a fantastic job.

Rita made the remark on her X page (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Monday, April 7, 2024.

According to the 49-year-old screen icon, Nancy Isime’s behaviour and work ethic stand out both on and off set.

“Whoever raised Nancy Isime did a fantastic job,” Rita Dominic wrote in her Instagram story, which she also shared on X.

The comment has since attracted positive reactions from fans and fellow celebrities who praised the growing friendship between the two actresses.

Rita and Nancy recently worked together on “Radio Voice”, a new movie directed by Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) which premiered in Lagos on Sunday, April 7. It is the first time both actresses are starring together in a major film.

