Afenifere insists on restructuring, state police amid insecurity — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has re-emphasised that restructuring is the most potent instrument to tackle the socio-political and economic challenges bedeviling the country.

The foremost Yoruba group, which also frowned at the resurgence of kidnapping and banditry in the country, particularly in Yorubaland, demands immediate action, noting that the issue of state police must immediately kick off.

Afenifere disclosed this at the end of its caucus meeting held at the residence of its national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

According to the group in a communiqué signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, governors should endeavour to cooperate with the federal government so that the allocations to local governments can take effect immediately.

The communiqué read: “Given the prime position that security occupies in the life of any society, Afenifere again…