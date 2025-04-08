Africa spends $55b on food, agriculture products imports annually

Niger State governor, Muhammad Umaru Bago, has decried the rate at which Africans rely heavily on food importation adding that, Africa currently imports $55 billion worth of food including maize, wheat oils, rice, and other agricultural products annually. Bago said this when he met with the officials of Arab Contractors in Cairo Egypt, shortly after…

1 hour ago

Pascal Gabriel Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, has passed away at age 85. “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025,” his son, Uzoma Dozie, said…