Amnesty Int’l demands probe into police assaults as protesters want Cybercrime Act repealed    

• Police disperse protesters with tear gas canisters in Abuja, Rivers

• Protest coordinator, four others arrested in Yobe

• Police bar protesters from accessing Lagos Assembly

• We won’t stop demonstrating until Cybercrime Act is repealed

• FG warns against destruction of national infrastructure

Despite police warnings, yesterday, youths across the country under the umbrella of the #TakeItBack movement staged a rally to draw attention to several national issues. Key among the concerns raised by the organisers were the alleged misuse of the Cybercrime Act, worsening economic hardship in the country, and the emergency rule in Rivers State.

Worried by the treatment meted out to protesters and journalists in Abuja, Yobe and Port Harcourt. Amnesty International condemned the attacks on demonstrators in these cities and demanded a probe into the incidents.

The protesters, wearing orange berets, carried placards with various…