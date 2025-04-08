De Jong revival helping Barca dream as Dortmund visit — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Barcelona’s improvement under Hansi Flick helped Frenkie de Jong return to form and in return the Dutchman’s presence has allowed his club to aspire to new heights this season.

The Catalan giants are in contention for a possible quadruple and host Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Since De Jong has reestablished himself, Barcelona have stepped up a gear, battling their way back to the top of La Liga as well as sailing onwards in Europe.

They last won the Champions League in 2015 and after a catalogue of humiliations find themselves back among the favourites to lift the trophy.

Last season they reached the quarter-finals for the first time since 2020, and this year are favourites to progress to the final four.

De Jong has formed a stylish tandem at the heart of Barcelona’s midfield with Pedri Gonzalez.

While neither player is at their best when burdened with defensive…