EFCC arraigns Bauchi accountant general, others for alleged N8.3b fraud — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Monday, April 7, 2025, arraigned the Accountant General of Bauchi State, Sirajo Muhammad Jaja, before Justice O.A. Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Maitama, Abuja for fraud.

Jaja was arraigned alongside a bureau de change operator, Aliyu Abubakar, and his company, Jasfad Resources Enterprise.

Others involved in the case, who are currently at large, include a former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, Ibrahim Kashim, the incumbent Secretary to the State Government, Aminu Hammayo, Saleh U. Mohammed and Balarabe Abdullahi.

The defendants are facing a nine-count charge, bordering on money laundering, diversion of public funds, and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of over N8billion.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Aliyu Abubakar, Jasfad Resources Enterprise (a Bureau de Change operator), and Ibrahim Kashim (former Secretary to the…