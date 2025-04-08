FG appoints acting managing director for Ajaokuta Steel company — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government has announced the appointment of Prof. Nasir Naeem Abdulsalam as the acting Managing Director of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL).

The appointment follows the handover of leadership by the outgoing Acting Sole Administrator, Engr. Kanwai Joseph.

The Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, made the announcement on April 7, 2025, and presented Prof. Abdulsalam with his appointment letter during a formal handover ceremony.

In a statement, the Minister expressed confidence in Abdulsalam’s capacity to lead the company in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” for the revival of the dormant steel plant.

Audu also commended Joseph for his nearly 35 years of dedicated service at Ajaokuta Steel, during which he rose from an entry-level engineer to Acting Sole Administrator over the past six months.

The minister said: “I congratulate the newly…