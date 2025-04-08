Foundation tasks govts on increased budget for judiciary — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An advocacy group, the CLEEN Foundation, has tasked states to increase budget allocation for the implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) for effective justice processes.

The group said adequate funding of the ACJL implementation would accelerate judicial processes, reduce backlog and ensure that litigations are not unduly prolonged by intermediate appeals.

The CLEEN foundation Executive Director, Mr Peter Maduoma disclosed this while presenting a report of its survey on the states.

The survey understudied the defections and functionality of the criminal justice system.

Maduoma said there is a need for increased budgetary allocation for the ACJL.

He listed the states under study to include Bauchi, Jigawa, Delta, Cross, River, Edo, Kwara, Sokoto and Katsina and stated that the report showed low efforts towards tackling issues affecting the effective implementation of the criminal justice law.

Maduoma…