Founder of defunct Diamond Bank Pascal Dozie is dead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pascal Gabriel Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, has passed away at age 85. “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025,” his son, Uzoma Dozie, said…

1 hour ago

The Lagos State Government has told protesters planning to demonstrate today to limit their activities to two court-approved locations. The government said while people have the right to protest, it must be done legally and without affecting others. A spokesperson for the Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Grace Alo, disclosed this in a statement on…