Group urges PDP to back Okpebholo to develop Edo — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

3 mins ago
A non-governmental organisation, the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State to work with Governor Monday Okpebholo for the progress of the state. The call followed last week’s judgement of the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld Okpebholo’s election. Speaking…
2 hours ago
Pascal Gabriel Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank and former chairman of MTN Nigeria, has passed away at age 85. “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025,” his son, Uzoma Dozie, said…
Source: Guardian Newspaper