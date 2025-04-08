IMF receives $407.97m as Nigeria’s debt servicing gulps $1.8bn in Q4 2024 — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Out of the $1.8 billion Nigeria spent on debt servicing in the fourth quarter of 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) received the lion’s share of $407.97 million.

This, according to the Debt Management Office, is the highest payment to a multilateral creditor.

Other multilateral institutions including the International Development Association (IDA), the African Development Bank (AfDB), International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), received $116.48 million, $43.89 million, $14.48 million and $5.83 million respectively.

The country also paid out a total of $430.53 million to commercial creditors during the period with syndicated loans accounting for $280.16 million, Eurobond debt, $148.57 million, UniCredit S.P.A, $1.54 million, Standard Chartered Bank $144,000, and Deutsche Bank AG, $108,000.

To bilateral creditors, Nigeria spent $46.85 million servicing their debts…