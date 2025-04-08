Man kills daughter, buries her in shallow grave — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Police nab baby factory operators, rescue 10

A man, Kamoru Ojo, has beaten his 27-year-old daughter, Shakirat Ojo, to death in the Ojo area of Lagos.

After killing her on March 26, 2025, he also buried her in a shallow grave within his compound at the Afromedia area of Ojo.

Following the report, a team of homicide and crime detectives visited the address.

The shallow grave was located, and the corpse was exhumed.

The suspect was arrested on April 2, 2025, and is currently in custody.

Spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed this yesterday during the Lagos State Police Command’s presentation of its achievements in the last two weeks.

Hundeyin also confirmed the arrest of 39 suspects who have engaged in various crimes, including murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, child stealing, vandalism, illegal operation of a baby factory, illegal possession of firearms and illicit drugs, among…