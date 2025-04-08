Prominent US academic detained on Thai royal insult charge — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A prominent American academic was detained on Tuesday and charged with insulting Thailand’s monarchy, his lawyer told AFP, in a rare case of a foreign national falling foul of the kingdom’s strict lese-majeste law.

Paul Chambers, who has spent more than a decade teaching Southeast Asia politics in Thailand, is in pre-trial detention awaiting a decision on his bail request, lawyer Wannaphat Jenroumjit said.

“He denied the charge,” Wannaphat told AFP.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his close family are protected from criticism by the lese-majeste law, with each offence punishable by up to 15 years in jail.

The Thai military filed a complaint earlier this year against Chambers, a lecturer at Naresuan University in northern Thailand, over an article linked to an online discussion.

He was informed of the charge last week and told to report to a police station in the northern Phitsanulok province Tuesday to formally…