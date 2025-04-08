Protests, shouting as Israel court hears petitions against security chief sacking — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Israel’s top court began a hearing on Tuesday on the legality of a hotly contested decision to sack domestic security chief Ronen Bar, with protests from government supporters and critics briefly interrupting the proceedings.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on March 21 that his government had unanimously approved a motion to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, citing “lack of trust” and requiring Bar to leave his post by April 10.

The hearing on Tuesday follows petitions filed by opposition parties and non-profit groups, challenging the legality of the government’s move which the Supreme Court had already frozen until a ruling was made.

Protests were held outside the Jerusalem courtroom, and inside, shouts and interruptions forced the judges to halt proceedings after only 30 minutes.

“No court in the world is run this way,” said Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit after warning…