Saudi Arabia’s visa ban on Nigeria, 13 others triggers confusion — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

There has been confusion among Nigerians over the implications of Saudi Arabia’s recent visa restrictions as some expressed fear that the new policy may affect participation in the 2025 Hajj.

The Saudi government, in a notice widely circulated by Gulf-based media, announced a temporary suspension of short-term visa issuance to nationals from 14 countries, including Nigeria.

The suspension, which takes effect from April 13, 2025, affects various visa categories, including single and multi-entry business visas, tourist e-visas, and family visit visas.

Other countries affected by the new directive include Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, India, Tunisia, Yemen, Jordan, Iraq, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

According to the directive, holders of existing short-term Saudi visas from the affected countries may still travel to the Kingdom before April 13, but must exit no later than April 29, 2025.

Failure to comply…