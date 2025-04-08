Tinubu didn’t sack INEC chairman Yakubu

The Presidency has debunked social media reports claiming that President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The reports alleged that Yakubu has been replaced by Professor Bashiru Olamilekan as INEC chairman.

Reacting via a post on X on Monday, presidential spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, said the claim was not true and should be disregarded.

“The story trending across media platforms to the effect that Mr President Bola Tinubu has either sacked the INEC chairman or has replaced the INEC chairman is not true and should be discountenanced,” he said.

He added that decisions or official acts of President Tinubu are communicated through official channels and not rumour mills.

Also debunking the rumour, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Digital and New Media, O’tega Ogra, described it as fake news.

“Disregard any fake news making the…