Trump’s trade war fuels recession fears, disrupts FG’s N55tr fiscal plan — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Nigeria suffers N2.5tr unrealised oil revenue in Q1

• Turmoil places Nigeria $11 behind budget benchmark price

• Experts warn of more borrowing, higher inflation

• Four lead revenue agencies remit N31tr to FAAC in 12 months

Nigeria risks slipping deeper into a fiscal crisis as a combination of challenges, including falling crude oil prices, tariff war, significant oil production losses, and stalled tax reforms, threaten the country’s promised improved earnings.

Over three months into the year, the country is nothing close to hitting the oil production peg (2.06 million barrels per day) even as the new leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) may need time to work through Mele Kyari’s blueprint and stress tests template for ramping up oil production.

Fear of a global recession triggered by the global uncertainty is also fueling fear over the Federal Government’s ability to see…