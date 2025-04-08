US to deploy large surveillance drones to Japan’s Okinawa — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The US military will deploy long-range surveillance drones in the Japanese region of Okinawa near Taiwan, Tokyo’s defence minister said Tuesday.

The MQ-4C Triton drones will boost the intelligence gathering capabilities of the US-Japan defence alliance, Gen Nakatani said.

Beijing has ramped up pressure on self-ruled Taiwan in recent years and held military drills that analysts see as preludes to a possible future takeover of the island.

“The security environment surrounding our country is becoming increasingly severe,” Nakatani told reporters.

He said several Tritons would arrive at the US Kadena Air Base on Okinawa’s main island in the coming weeks “in order to strengthen intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance activities around Japan”.

Around 54,000 US military personnel are stationed across Japan, mostly in Okinawa.

Over the past year, the Japanese military scrambled jets 30 times to intercept…