WHO links 70% global maternal deaths to Africa  — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that despite a 40 per cent decline in maternal mortality, from 727 to 442 deaths per 100,000 live births between 2000 and 2023, the African region still accounts for 70 per cent of global maternal deaths.

According to WHO, about 178,000 mothers and one million newborns die every year in the Africa region, especially from preventable causes.

In a statement, the UN body noted that the African region had made progress in lowering maternal mortality since 2000 but needed a 12-fold increase in the annual reduction rate to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SGD) target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030.

According to the organization, with the current yearly reduction rate of 2.2 per cent between 2000 and 2023, the region is projected to have nearly 350 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, five times higher than the SDG target of fewer…