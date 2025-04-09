20 years after, .ng has only 231,556 users

By Adeyemi Adepetun

Nigeria’s code top-level domain (ccTLD), the .ng, has not attained stability with data showing continued fluctuation in its adoption and usage pattern.

Indeed, as of March 2025 and almost 20 years after the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) was created, birthing the .ng, data showed that adoption is still at about 231,556.

Data from NiRA showed that in January, there were 9,591 registrations, 8,339 renewals and 215 restorations, which amounted to 234,083. In the same month in 2024, the total figure was 215,496 and it was 184,425 in 2023. For February 2023, the figure was 185, 461; in 2024, .ng saw 217,527 adoptions and in 2025, it was 232,853. In January 2023, the total figure was 189, 158; 221,017 in February and 231,556 in March.

For emphasis, a domain name is an identification string that defines a realm of administrative autonomy, authority or control within the Internet protocol. The right to use a domain name is delegated by…