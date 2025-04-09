Afenifere warns Akintola, others against stoking religious conflict

Urges FID, DSS to put them in check

The Yoruba’s socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has warned all groups and interests against making incendiary statements or introducing practices that can endanger peaceful coexistence among the residents of Ekiti and other South-West states.

The organisation also called on intelligence agencies, especially the Force Intelligence Department (FID) of the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS), to put the Executive Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, to check for making comments that could stoke religious conflict in the region.

It would be recalled that the MURIC had in statement on Monday by Akintola condemned the demolition of two mosques in Aramoko, Ekiti State, describing the action as an onslaught on Islam in Ekiti State.

MURIC said while no explanation was given for demolishing the first one, the second was pulled down to give way for a market, which is a…