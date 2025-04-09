Aiyedatiwa moves to save Sunshine Stars, dissolves ODSFA board

NAN

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has dissolved the board of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA).

The dissolution is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Akure by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ODSFA is the supervising agency of Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens.

Sunshine Stars are currently 19th on the Nigeria Premier Football League(NPFL) log with 35 points

According to the statement, the dissolution, brings an end to the tenure of the Executive Chairman of the Board, Mr Bamidele Ologunloluwa, and other members.

It directed them to hand over all government property in their care to the accounting officer of the agency.

The governor also approved a caretaker committee to manage the affairs of Sunshine Stars Football Club, under the leadership of Tokunbo Akinyelure as Team Manager and…