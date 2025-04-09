Appeal Court reserves judgment in case challenging Kano electoral commission

By Ameh Ochojila

The Kano division of the Court of Appeal, which sat in Abuja on Tuesday has reserved judgments in five appeals against two decisions of the Federal High Court in Kano, which voided the composition of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

A three-member panel of the appellate court presided over by Justice Georgewill Ekanem, announced after hearing the appeals that the date for judgment would be communicated to parties.

The appeals are: CA/KN/20/2025 filed by KANSIEC, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and four others as respondents; CA/KN/233/2024 by Kano State House of Assembly and another, with Honourable Aminu Aliyu Tiga and 14 others listed as respondents.

The other appeals are: CA/KN/290/2024 by Attorney General of Kano State and six others, with All Progressives Congress (APC) and three others listed as respondents; CA/KN/291/2024 by KANSIEC and eight others, with Kano State House of Assembly and six others as…