AWAMN seeks enabling environment for efficient waste management — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAMN) has called for an enabling environment to enable its members to deliver efficient and effective waste management in the state.

President of AWAMN, Olugbenga Adebola, gave the charge during a chat in Lagos.

Adebola said that effective and efficient waste management requires the commitment and collaboration of government and the Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators, adding that the duo should sit down and chat a course to remove the challenges in the waste management value chain.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), for graciously committing to the provision of compactor trucks to PSPs on the lease to own model.

“We would like to thank the Lagos State government and the Managing Director of LAWMA, who has graciously announced to the whole world that they are buying compacting trucks on the…