Court adjourns trial of Ex-FMBN MD over alleged $65m fraud

By: Ameh Ochojila, Abuja

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the trial of the former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr. Gimba Kumo Ya’u, and two others, along with their companies, to May 7, 2025.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is prosecuting Ya’u, Bola Ogunsola, Tarry Rufus, Good Earth Power Nigeria Limited, and T-Brend Fortunes Limited for allegedly diverting $65 million meant for the development of 962 housing units in the Kubwa District of Abuja.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, prosecution counsel Osuobeni Akponimisingha told the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed with five witnesses scheduled to testify. However, Benjamin Ogar, counsel for the first defendant, informed the court that the lead counsel, Tawo Tawo (SAN), had requested an adjournment due to the recent death of his nephew.

