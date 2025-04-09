Gaza rescuers say 23 killed in Israel strike on residential block

The latest strike comes weeks into a renewed offensive by Israel’s military on the war-battered territory, which has displaced hundreds of thousands, while an aid blockade has revived the spectre of famine for its 2.4 million people.

The strike took place in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, the agency’s spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP.

“The death toll from the Shujaiya massacre has risen to 23 martyrs, including eight children and eight women,” he said, adding that more than 60 people were wounded.

“There are still people trapped under the rubble.”

Ayub Salim, a 26-year-old Shujaiya resident, told AFP he witnessed the strike on the four-storey block.

He said the area was hit with “multiple missiles” and was “overcrowded with tents, displaced people and homes”.

“Shrapnel flew in all directions,” he said, speaking of “a terrifying and indescribable scene”.

“Dust and massive destruction filled the entire place, we couldn’t see anything,…