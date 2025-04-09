IGP deploys assets, tactical squads to Plateau communities

By Isa Abdulsalami Ahovi, Jos

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate deployment of assets and tactical squads to the communities affected by the recent massacre in Bokkos local government of Plateau State.

Egbetokun while responding to attacks and killings, has ordered the immediate and comprehensive deployment of police tactical assets to the affected areas of the state.

The police chief in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, yesterday said the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, is leading and coordinating the critical intervention with significant reinforcement.

According to him, these reinforcements included additional units of highly trained tactical personnel, state-of-the-art drones for enhanced surveillance, armoured personnel carriers, units of Police Mobile Force, helicopters and specialised platoons from the Special…