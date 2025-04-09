Lagos lost 58 residents to Cholera in six months, says Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Gbenga Salau

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, revealed that within six months in 2024, from January to July, 58 persons died from Cholera, maintaining that to combat cholera is not just a government responsibility, but also the active involvement of every stakeholder.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inauguration ceremony and Inception meeting of the intervention project on emergency capacity building of the informal food and water vendors and waste workers in flood-affected Lagos to combat Cholera outbreaks, Sanwo-Olu, commended the Japanese government for funding the project to check Cholera outbreaks in Lagos, noted that in Nigeria, cholera remains a recurrent health crisis, with outbreaks occurring almost annually.

Represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the governor said: “The situation reflects broader global challenges such as climate change, displacement due to conflicts, and rapid urbanization without…