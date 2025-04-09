NACA DG calls for collective action to reduce HIV prevalence in Taraba | The Guardian Nigeria News



By Charles Akpeji, Jalingo

The Director General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr. Temitope Ilori, has expressed concern over the 2.9% HIV prevalence rate in Taraba State, urging all stakeholders to work together to reduce the figure and achieve the 2030 target of ending AIDS.

Speaking in Jalingo during the inauguration of the PMTCT and Paediatric HIV Acceleration Committee, Ilori emphasized the importance of sustained and collaborative efforts to reduce the infection rate to zero.

She called on the state government, development partners, health workers, and the public to redouble their efforts in combating the spread of HIV.

Ilori also addressed reports suggesting that the withdrawal of USAID support had led to difficulty in accessing HIV medications.

She debunked the claims, asserting that antiretroviral drugs remain available and are distributed free of charge nationwide.

Ilori praised the Taraba State Government’s commitment to prioritizing…