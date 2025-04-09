Nigeria dawdles on $5b Africa Energy Bank take-off nine months after

From Kingsley Jeremiah, Terhemba Daka and Ernest Nzor, Abuja

• NISO resumes operations, eyes steady electricity

• Shettima urges agency to fix national grid challenges

Nine months after winning the bid to host the $5 billion Africa Energy Bank (AEB) in Abuja, Nigeria is struggling to provide the necessary infrastructure for its take-off.

However, the newly inaugurated Managing Director of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO), Abdullah Mohammed, yesterday pledged a new era of transparency, discipline and efficiency in the country’s electricity industry.

Vice President Kashim Shettima directed the Board of Directors of NISO to maintain the highest standards of integrity and expertise in carrying out its duties to ensure the seamless generation, transmission and distribution of electricity across Nigeria.

Despite assurances to other African nations that the bank would be operational by January 28, 2025, The Guardian learnt that the designated building remains…