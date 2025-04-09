NLC, TUC vows to resist plot to demolish workers’ quarters in Ondo

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Ondo State have disclosed that the planned move by the state government to evict workers from the government-owned quarters ahead of demolition will be resisted.

According to the unions, the grounds for the proposed eviction that civil servants in the state have been subletting the quarters at exorbitant rates was a “cheap lie”.

In a statement signed by Comrade Olapade Adeniji, NLC Chairman, Comrade Fatuase Clement, TUC Chairman, and Comrade Segun Ajiböye, Chairman of the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC), they challenged the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Ayorinde Olawoye, to publish verifiable evidence to support allegations.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Organised Labour in Ondo State, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union…