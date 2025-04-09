Outrage as France lawmaker wants migrants deported to Atlantic islands

A senior figure in France’s main right-wing party has sparked outrage in France by suggesting “dangerous” foreigners who refuse to leave the country should be sent instead to wind-swept French islands off Canada in the north Atlantic.

French politics have shifted to the right in recent months, with the government increasingly picking up far-right talking points such as security and immigration.

Algeria has refused to take back nationals France has ordered to leave, including a 37-year-old man who went on a stabbing rampage in the French city of Mulhouse in February, killing one person.

“I suggest dangerous foreigners under order to leave French territory be locked up in a detention centre in Saint Pierre and Miquelon,” Laurent Wauquiez, the parliamentary leader for the right-wing Republicans (LR) party, said on Tuesday.

“They would have a choice: either go to Saint Pierre and Miquelon or return home,” he told right-wing website JDnews.

