Popular hotelier hacked to death by armed men in Ondo

By Adewale Momoh

Unknown armed men in the early hours of Tuesday killed a popular hotelier and socialite, Adesoji Adeleye, in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The socialite, who was the owner of Klass Five Hotel, was stabbed to death in one of the rooms of his hotel situated in the Arakale axis of Akure metropolis where he slept over.

According to sources, the armed men who seemed to be familiar with the premises found their way into the hotel and met Adeleye, who was awake and ready for the day’s work.

The men were said to have overpowered the hotelier and stabbed him severely before he died, leaving him in the pool of his blood.

A close associate of the deceased revealed that he was with Adeleye on Monday night with a promise to meet again today but expressed surprise over the killing of his friend of many years.

A source within the community, however, said the incident was reported to the police while…